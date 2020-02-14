Ancient treasures from Morrow County

MOUNT GILEAD — Did mammoths and mastodons wander around Morrow and surrounding counties 12,000 to 13,000 years ago? Have you ever held a tooth that was 10 inches long and 4 inches wide?

Come to Headwaters Outdoor Education Center on Sunday, March 15 at 2 p.m. to hear Carol Bowman (OSU Marion – woolly mammoth artifacts) and Clint Walker talk about the amazing archeological finds unearthed on his and his wife Janet’s property near Johnsville.

First discovered on the Walker’s property during the development of a flood waterway in 2013, the male mastodon, age 40-45 years old, has drawn the attention of archeologists and paleontologists from all over the world.

From 2014-2019 some 65 faculty, students and professional and amateur archeologists visited the site.

Dr. Nigel Brush, professor, Ashland University, and Dr. Richard Michael Gramley, professor Harvard University, have assisted in the unearthing and identification of numerous bones and other artifacts associated with the mastodon and its related time period.

The Walker’s mastodon remains have been featured in Ohio Archeological Association Magazine.

Activities for children, as well as light refreshments will be provided by the volunteers of the HOEC.

The HOEC is located on Homes Road directly behind the Morrow County Sherriff’s Department off State Route 42.

Clint Walker of Johnsville. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/02/web1_IMG_6172.jpg Clint Walker of Johnsville. Courtesy Photo