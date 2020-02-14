Events

Feb. 19

Trinity United Methodist Church Community Dinner, 5-6:45 p.m. Meatloaf and roasted potatoes, vegetable, choice of salad, rolls, dessert and drink. Children 10 and under free. Dine-in or carryout available.

Blood drive, Morrow County Hospital, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Room A.

Feb. 22

Fourth Saturday Breakfast, First Presbyterian Church Mount Gilead, 55 N. Cherry St.; 7-10 a.m. The breakfast proceeds will be donated to the Mission of the Church. Omelettes, hash browns, toast and choice of beverage.Adults $6, Children $3.

The Morrow County Genealogical Society will hold its monthly meeting at the Mount Gilead Library Annex, 35 E. High St. The program, entitled Cemetery Restoration, will be presented by Tim Foor, from Hallowed Ground Cemetery Preservation LLC. Foor will share his adventures in cleaning and restoring gravestones and cemeteries throughout north central Ohio. Meeting is at 2 p.m. and open to the public.

Feb. 29

Guardians of the Galaxy Interactive Movie Night, 6:30-8:45 p.m., Selover Public Library, Chesterville. Scripts, props, and snacks provided. Those under 13 must be accompanied by an adult. Call the library at 419-768-3431 by Feb. 26 to sign up.

Meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous t

Meetings are Monday, Wednesday, Friday, noon to 1 p.m., 920 Meadows Drive, Mount Gilead.

TOPS

Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets every Monday evening at Trinity United Methodist Church, 75 E. High St. Use Center Street entrance. Weigh-in time is from 4:30 to 5:15 and meeting is at 5:30 p.m.

Parents of Addicts

Parents of Addicts, a new support group, 6:30-8 p.m., Wednesdays at Fresh Faith Community Church, 4444 State Route 95, Mount Gilead. The purpose is to connect with other parents who have a child with the disease of addiction, by helping parents find hope and support. Call 614-581-7879 or 419-560-1069.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/02/web1_calendar-3.jpg

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.