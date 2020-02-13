Garage damaged by fire

Big Walnut Joint Fire District was called to assist Cardington Fire Department for a report of a house fire on Township Road 161 just east of State Route 61 Thursday at 12:37 p.m. When the Marengo engine arrived they found fire conditions in the garage and extending into the living area.

BWJFD made an interior attack and water was applied on the fire within minutes.

Mount Gilead and Cardington fire companies arrived within minutes and crews worked for four hours ensuring all fire was out. The garage was a total loss, there is smoke and water damage to the residential portion, but the majority of the fire was stopped at the garage.

Cardington FD is investigating the cause, according to Big Walnut Joint Fire District Fire Chief Ben Lovell.

The American Red Cross provided assistance to the family.