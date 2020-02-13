Layne’s fight against leukemia

MOUNT GILEAD — Layne Stark is in a battle, but he’s not fighting it alone.

In early December 2019, Stark was diagnosed with the blood borne illness, leukemia. He was transferred to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, where he immediately started his chemotherapy treatment.

Stark, 17, is admitted into the hospital monthly for the first six months of treatment, with each stay lasting about 30 days.

The Morrow County Probation Services and Pizzaburg are teaming up to help.

“We want to relieve some of the financial burden to Layne and his family,” said Richelle Ettel.

Ettel works with Dustin Stark, Layne’s father, as juvenile probation officers. Dustin has worked in law enforcement and the court system here for about 20 years.

She and co-worker Kyle Hobbs are co-ordinating the event at Pizzaburg, 194 S. Main St. It is from 4-8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24.

The probation staff will be making food, with a percentage of sales and all tips that evening being donated to the Stark family.

“Please join us for an evening of food and fun for a great cause,” Ettel said.

They also are assembling a basket of items. Any contributions are appreciated.

Layne’s interests include Star Wars, law enforcement and military support, paintball, the Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Reds and the Miami Heat. Cards and letter of support and any additional comfort items are welcome.

“We want to come together to show our support to Layne and his family during this incredibly difficult time,” organizers said.

Those wishing more information can call Ettel at 419-210-4280 or Hobbs at 419-210-4274.

A benefit is being held for Layne Stark at Pizzaburg on Monday, Feb. 24. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/02/web1_Layne-Stark.jpg A benefit is being held for Layne Stark at Pizzaburg on Monday, Feb. 24.

Probation Department helps with pizza fundraiser