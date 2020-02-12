Weather update: Winter Weather Advisory starts at 4 p.m., snow and ice expected through Thursday morning

CLEVELAND — A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect from 4 p.m. Wednesday through 10 a.m. Thursday.

Mixed precipitation is expected in this part of Ohio, with a total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Precipitation will likely start as snow Wednesday evening. The precipitation could be of moderate intensity at times in the evening. Then, a brief period of a wintry mix with freezing rain is possible later in the evening and overnight before transitioning back to all snow Thursday morning.

Icing accumulations will be focused from Mansfield to Akron and points south, whereas the higher snowfall will be north of there. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511.