Richland County Sheriff’s office, Shelby police investigating woman’s death

The death of 22-year-old Gaberian Clevenger is being investigating as a homicide, according to this news release from Richland County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff J. Steve Sheldon. Her husband, Alec Blair, was charged murder and is being held on a recommended $500,000 bond.

On 2/10/20 at 4:05 p.m., Gaberien Clevenger — DOB 11/08/97 — was reported missing to the Shelby Police Department. Officers began investigating her disappearance in coordination with the Sheriff’s Office. Clevenger was married to Alec Blair — DOB 06/06/98 — and the couple were currently planning to divorce. Clevenger was reported to be last seen in Blair’s Jeep.

Blair’s Jeep was later located at his place of employment. Shelby Officers and deputies observed evidence inside the Jeep that led them to believe a crime had been committed. Blair was transported to the Shelby Police Department and interviewed. Shelby Police, along with a detective from the Sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit, interviewed Blair.

After the interview, Blair directed law enforcement to a wooded area on the west side of Bowman Street, south of State Route 96. In that area, law enforcement located Clevenger, who was deceased. The Ohio Bureau of Investigation was asked to respond, which they did. They arrived and processed the crime scene, Blair’s vehicle and a residence where he resided. Evidence was collected at all (three) locations.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office was notified and arrived on scene as well as Shelby Fire Department and Franklin Township Fire. An autopsy is scheduled.

Blair was transported to the Richland County Jail and incarcerated. After consulting with the Richland County Prosecutor’s Office, Blair was charged with Murder ORC 2903.02 with a bond recommended of $500.000.