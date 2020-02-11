FFA Evaluations

Congratulations to the following chapter members and chapter officers for their success at the Region 3 Ohio FFA Evaluations on Feb. 3.

The following members submitted officer books for evaluation. All officer books received a Gold Rating. Officer books include Our Secretary’s Book, which compiles all of our meeting agendas and minutes accounts for student participation in events, and displays our constitution and bylaws.

The Treasurer’s Book, which outlines our chapter’s financial documents, records receipts and disbursements, and shows our current account balance. The Reporter’s Book is a scrapbook of activities, and compiles news articles and social media posts. All three students received a Gold rating.

They will have the opportunity to walk across the stage at the Ohio FFA Convention in May to receive their gold pins.

Makenzie Strahm: Reporter’s Book – Gold rating; Taylor Nelson: Secretary’s Book – Gold rating; Nora Kelty: Treasurer’s Book – Gold rating.

Additional members also, submitted American Degrees, State Degrees and Proficiency Award applications during the Region 3 Ohio FFA Evaluations. All applications advanced to the state level for evaluation on Feb. 21 and 22.

Morgan Beck – American Degree – Advanced Nick McKinney – American Degree – Advanced Nora Kelty – State Degree – Advanced Makenzie Strahm – State Degree -Advanced Holly Gompf -State Degree – Advanced Olivia Looker – State Degree -Advanced Taylor Stephen – Beef Entrepreneurship Proficiency – Advanced Taylor Stephen – Agricultural Service Entrepreneurship Proficiency – Advanced.

Shown from left, Mount Gilead FFA members Makenzie Strahm, Nora Kelty and Taylor Nelson. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/02/web1_MgFFA.jpg Shown from left, Mount Gilead FFA members Makenzie Strahm, Nora Kelty and Taylor Nelson. Courtesy Photo