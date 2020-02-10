MORROW COUNTY SHERIFF REPORTS

Feb. 3-9
Suspicious vehicle, Road 108, Franklin.
Suspicious person, SR 314, Perry.
Animal call, Road 170, Harmony.
Animal call, Road 24, Peru.
Dog bite, Road 242, Perry.
911 hangup, SR 19, North Bloomfield.
Suspicious vehicle, Road 25, Harmony.
Animal call, Road 115, Gilead.
Animal call, SR 314, Franklin.
Disabled vehicle, SR 529, Lincoln.
Suspicious vehicle, Road 213, Bennington.
Assist other Agency, Road 35, North Bloomfield.
Assist other Agency, SR 61, Gilead.
Suspicious person, SR 309, Washington.
Forgery, SR 19, North Bloomfield.
Juvenile complaint, Marengo.
Public assist, Mount Gilead.
Neighbor dispute, SR 309, Washington.
911 hangup, Road 59, Perry.
Harassment, Road 242, Perry.
Domestic, Road 26, Harmony.
Harassment, SR 61, Gilead.
Disabled vehicle, SR 95, Canaan.
Suspicious person, Mount Gilead.
Animal call, Road 219, Peru.
Alarm, Marengo.
Alarm, Road 26, Bennington.
Harassment, Road 15, Bennington.
Theft, SR 61, Bennington.
Forgery, Road 220, Bennington.
911 hangup, SR 97, Troy.
911 hangup, Road 194, South Bloomfield.
Burglary, Marengo.
Alarm, Road 59, Congress
Theft, Road 101, Gilead.
Road blocked, Road 115, Franklin.
Juvenile complaint, Road 25, Lincoln.
Suspicious person, Fulton.
Assist other Agency, Cardington.
Neighbor dispute, Marengo.
Domestic, Road 116, Franklin.
Domestic, SR 19, Congress.
Prowler, Road 124, Lincoln.
Vandalism, Edison.
Domestic, Road 141, Cardington.
911 hangup, Road 25, Harmony.
Assist other Agency, Road 85, Perry.
911 hangup, Road 13, South Bloomfield.