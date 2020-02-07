Cardington-Lincoln plans 90th alumni party

CARDINGTON — The 90th Cardington-Lincoln High School Alumni party will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the high school building.

The 50-year class, 1960, will be honored during the program. The dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m., followed by the program at 6:30 p.m. and entertainment at 7:30 p.m.

The menu, served by All Occasion, Waldo, will include beef pot roast, mashed potatoes, buttered corn, dinner roll, Caesar Salad, coffee, water and lemonade. The served dessert will be apple crisp.

Cost of the events is $25.

Reservations must be made for the dinner and those can be made by contacting Darlene Wallace, 419-864-3976 or Evelyn Long, 419-864-6786.

Increment classes will be recognized during the program when scholarships will be awarded and Hall of Fame nominees will be inducted.