MOUNT GILEAD — Six Gilead Christian School (GCS) students received recognition for “getting caught doing acts of kindness” at the School’s Tuesday assembly program. Each student got special mention for being helpful in their classroom or showing kindness to classmates.

The awards were presented by GCS Administrator, Bryan Potteiger. “Caught doing acts of kindness” recipients are Hannah Blaney, Nivek Dixon, Gwennen Ellis, Alex Nolting, Erik Nolting and Zachery Underwood.

Students receiving “Fruit of the Spirit” certificates are Amy Caldwell, Miriam Harvel, Marley Mandeville, Sydney Strother, Grace Zader and Ally Zieber.

The assembly concluded with the OhioHealth Mansfield Trauma team giving GCS $1,000 in honor of Ron and Sue Criswell.

Students who received “Fruit of the Spirit” awards are front row, from left: Sydney Strother and Marley Mandeville, Middle row: Ally Zieber and Grace Zader and Miriam Harvel and in back Amy Caldwell. Gilead Christian gives “Kindness” and “Fruit of the Spirit” awards. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/02/web1_VID_20200204_084314_LS_exported_0_15808270914002.jpg Students who received “Fruit of the Spirit” awards are front row, from left: Sydney Strother and Marley Mandeville, Middle row: Ally Zieber and Grace Zader and Miriam Harvel and in back Amy Caldwell. Gilead Christian gives “Kindness” and “Fruit of the Spirit” awards. Sentinel Photo