Early primary voting begins Feb. 19

MOUNT GILEAD — Morrow County voters will have choices to make in four county-wide races in the March 17 primary election. Contested races are for County Commissioner, County Prosecutor and County Recorder.

Early voting will begin on Feb. 19 for Democrat and Republican candidates in the March 17 Primary election. Registered voters can cast their ballots at the Morrow County Board of Elections office in the Community Services Building at 610 W. Marion Road.

The deadline to register to vote is Feb. 18. The Board of Election office will extend hours on Feb. 18 until 9 p.m. Voters can also register online. Absentee voting by mail will begin on Feb. 19.

Seven candidates are on the ballot for County Commissioner. Republican candidates for Term 1/2/2021 are Burgess Castle, Vanessa Gingerich and Timothy R. Siegfried. Democrat Candidate is Michael L. Baker.

• Republican Candidates for term 1/03/21 are Tim Abraham and Warren Davis. Democrat candidate for the term is Paul G. Hinkle, Jr.

• The two Republican candidates running for County Recorder are Dixie L. Shinaberry and Brandon J. Strain. Republican Candidates for County Prosecutor are Thomas Smith and Andrew Wick.

Local questions and issues for voters to decide are:

• Local liquor option election — Bennington Township West for sale of wine and mixed beverages and spirituous liquor by Hoof Hearted Brewery, 300 CR 26, Marengo.

• Local liquor Option — Bennington Township West sale of wine and mixed beverages and spirituous liquor on Sunday for ten am and midnight by Hoof Hearted Brewery, 300 County Road 26, Marengo.

• South Bloomfield Township Replacement — 2.5 mills, 5 years, purpose of general construction, reconstructions, resurfacing and repair of roads.

• MRDD (Whetstone Industries) — Additional 1.5 mills, 10 years, for the purpose of the operation of community programs and services.

County elected officials running unopposed who will also be on the ballot are: County Engineer Bart Dennison, Treasurer Michael D. Goff, Clerk of Courts Kimberly Bood and Sheriff John L. Hinton. All are Republican candidates.

• There are 12 Democrat candidates for President listed; Michael Bennet, Joseph R. Biden, Jr., Michael R. Bloomberg, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Deval Patrick, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang-write in.

President Donald J. Trump is the lone Republican candidate listed.

• Two Democrats will vie for U.S. Congress 12th District. They are Jenny Bell and Alaina Shearer. Republicans running for 12th district are incumbent Troy Balderson and Tim Day.

• Two Republicans are on the ballot for State Senator 26th District. They are: Melissa Ackison and current State Rep. Bill Reineke. Democrat Craig Swartz is also seeking the seat.

• In the 87th Senate District, Republican Riordan T. McClain is opposed by Democrat Nicholas Barnes.

Regular Board of Election hours are: Monday-Friday 8a.m.-4:30 p.m. After Feb. 19, hours will be extended from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. In March in-person voting will be extended to Saturdays 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and the week of March 9-13 hours will be extended to 7 p.m. on weekdays.

On Sunday, March 15 the B.O.E. office will be open from 1-5 p.m. The B.O.E. office can be reachedat 419-946-4026 or online at boe.morrowcountyohio.gov.

• There will be two opportunities to meet local candidates this month. Tuesday, Feb.11 a Candidates’ Forum will be held from 6-8 p.m. at the American Legion Hall in Cardington. It is hosted by Forward Morrow, a group of non-partisan business and civic leaders.

Morrow County EMTs will host a County Commissioners’ debate with the seven candidates on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 6:30 p.m. in the EMT Building at 140 S. Main St., Mount Gilead.

