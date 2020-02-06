Sentinel wins 2 awards in state newspaper contest

WESTERVILLE — The Sentinel brought home two awards in the Ohio News Media Association annual Hooper Awards Thursday.

Editor Anthony Conchel captured first place for original columns for a selection of writings.

Judges said, “The author uses his personal observations to tell clear, often entertaining stories. He uses a direct, but gentle touch.”

The columns included one on memories of his dad on Father’s Day and another on President Trump and professional wrestling.

Conchel became editor of the newspaper in June 2017. He has worked in newspapers for nearly 40 years and previously led news operations in Delaware, Marion and Bucyrus.

The paper also won second place for its annual Graduation special section.

“Photos were crisp, even the cap toss was in focus. I’m sure the newspaper had to print a lot of extra copies,” judges wrote.

Conchel, correspondent Alberta Stojkovic and former correspondent Andrew Carter contributed stories and photos to the section.

CONCHEL https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/02/web1_13418991_10205404410144825_7299266122893296530_n-1.jpg CONCHEL