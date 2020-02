GALION — Freezing drizzle is possible through this afternoon for this part of Ohio. Temperatures will remain in the lower 30s. This freezing precipitation can result in areas of slippery travel, mainly on untreated roads.

Be especially careful on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses and secondary roadways. If traveling, slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Untreated sidewalks, parking lots and driveways also may be slipper.