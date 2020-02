There will be a special board meeting at the Mount Gilead Schools board of education office. It is for the purpose of a discussion regarding next steps in the selection of a new Superintendent of Schools. The meeting will consist of two sets of Superintendent consultant interviews. The first consultant interview is 4-5 p.m. with the second consultant interview from 6-7 p.m.

A calendar item had it improperly listed under Cardington information in the Feb. 5 print edition.