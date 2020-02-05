Mount Gilead Key Club adds new members

MOUNT GILEAD — On Jan. 9, the Mount Gilead High School Key Club inducted 11 new members, bringing the club’s membership total to 21.

The Key Club works alongside the Mount Gilead Kiwanis Club. Their mission is to improve the world around them through community service.

Only halfway through the school year, Mount Gilead Key Club has already made multiple visits to a local nursing home, hosted a Trunk or Treat at the high school and bought Christmas gifts for Adopt-a-Child.

They are excited to continue with their community service as the year progresses. Jessica Gerber serves as Key Club advisor.

Front row: Emily Hanft, Ali Johnson, Sarah Cooper, Maddison Hursey, Shellie Arp (Bulletin editor), Trinity Mayfield, Nancy Lin. Middle Row: Selia Shipman, Christina Hart, Mallory Graham, Moriah Brooke, Kelsey Kneipp (webmaster), Logan Trimmer (secretary). Back row: Brett Shipman, Tyler Knight (treasurer), Eric Mowery, Joel Conrad, Nathan Parsons (vice president), Dylon Jones (president), Branson Brooke, Matthew Emberg. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/02/web1_Official-Group-Pic.jpg Front row: Emily Hanft, Ali Johnson, Sarah Cooper, Maddison Hursey, Shellie Arp (Bulletin editor), Trinity Mayfield, Nancy Lin. Middle Row: Selia Shipman, Christina Hart, Mallory Graham, Moriah Brooke, Kelsey Kneipp (webmaster), Logan Trimmer (secretary). Back row: Brett Shipman, Tyler Knight (treasurer), Eric Mowery, Joel Conrad, Nathan Parsons (vice president), Dylon Jones (president), Branson Brooke, Matthew Emberg. Courtesy Photo