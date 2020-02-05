MCAT services now based on demand

Transit Director Josh Snyder held a public meeting Jan. 31 to update the Morrow County Area Transportation service design.

Their services now will be all demand response and will no longer be ‘route’ specific. The demand response allows for flexibility to the schedule and will expand service to all of Morrow County.

During one year introductory period MCAT services no fare was charged for rides to and from inside Morrow County. Starting March 1 their regular fare structure will be $2, $3 and $4 depending on the starting location and destination within the county.

Snyder showed a map of the fare structure. He said that for Medicaid clients, their health appointments will remain under the local voucher program. For out of Morrow County trips transportation is available and there is a charge based on destination. Residents should call for pricing and arrangements.

Other updates will be reducing advance reservation time frame to noon the business day before the request for service. Saturday service will be 6 a.m. to noon. Their most popular requested stop is Kroger, according to Snyder.

Also, their office is now located at the Tomorrow Center in Cardington, while its County Road 9 location will be utilized for training and their garage. New brochures with the map of fare range will be available shortly. Information is available on their website cmmmobility.org and by calling 419-864-3500.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/02/web1_MCAT-Logo-1.jpg

Staff Report

Mission Statement: It is our mission to provide safe, reliable, affordable, and efficient public transportation in the Morrow County area.

