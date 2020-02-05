Cardington water, sewer rates not changing

CARDINGTON — Village water and sewer rates will remain the same during 2020.

During its meeting held Monday, members of Cardington Village council approved ordinances that established the water user charges shall reflect no increase in the base rate or usage rates effective with the first regular billing cycle after Feb. 1, 2020 and the provisions of the village’s codified ordinance related to sewer base rate effective beginning with the first regular billing cycle after Feb. 1, 2020 shall remain the same.

In other business:

• Acting on the recommendation of Mayor Susie Peyton and Police Chief James Wallace, council approved the appointment of Dustin Hall to the position of full time police officer effective February 9, 2020. Also approved was the appointment of Mark Colburn to the position of part time police officer effective February 3, 2020.

• The resignation of police officer Michael Jarod Baker from the position of full-time police officer was accepted effective January 30, 2020.

• Police Chief Wallace reported the department had made 62 calls for service during the month of January. He said that he, Lt Winkler and Officer Hall had assisted the Marion Technical College Police Academy with several different classes. He noted that Officer Holzwart is in training in London, Ohio, for certification as evidence room technician.

Wallace will be meeting with Penni Fox of the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office to plan a joint adventure for the summer festival later this year.

• Approved was payment of bills totaling $31,538.91. Fiscal Officer Deb Fry reviewed the cash summary revenue for January, 2020.

• Village Administrator Danny Wood reported on two leaks that had occurred at two locations in the village.