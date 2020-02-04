Grand Champion Hereford Bulls

Tom and Nikki Morrison exhibited a member of the Grand Champion Pen of 3 Hereford Bulls at the recent National Western Stock Show in Denver, Colorado. The Morrisons, located in northern Morrow County, have been breeding and raising Herefords for more than 50 years.

