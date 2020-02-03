Mount Gilead water line project finished

MOUNT GILEAD — The village’s water mains and waterline connection on the high-pressure district project is complete.

Crews will return and do the street work when the weather breaks in the spring, village administrator Derek Allen told village council Monday night.

In other business:

• The site plan for the proposed restaurant at 527 West Marion Road has been forwarded to Terrain Evolution for engineering review and comments on behalf of the village. A Planning Commission meeting is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20 in council chambers.

Dunkin’ Donuts has expressed interest in the site.

• The recycling contract has expired and was bid for 2020-2021. Mid-Ohio Sanitation will retain the service and the price will increase from $2.50 per household per month to $3.50 per month.

Council authorized it Monday. Residents will be notified prior to March 1 of the change in price with the increase effective March 1, 2020, billable on the May 2020 bill.

Mayor Jamie Brucker said he was glad that a local vendor would be doing the work.

• A water main break on Westview Drive on Jan. 27 impacted 10 lots in the Westview Mobile Home Park and at Ellis Brothers. The repair was made that night.

• Wastewater plant needs repair on two sections of flat roofs, since rubber roofs have torn and are leaking. A meeting was held to obtain an estimate. They have been in this condition for some time, Allen noted.

• Fire Chief Chad Swank said the department has responded to five fires in the past week and a half,with two being in the village. Two of the five are “re-buildable,” Swank said.

• Codes and Regulations Committee chair Emily Shaffer said they are working on some ordinances for the village.