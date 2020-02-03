Ag Community Breakfast planned

MOUKNT GILEAD — On Saturday, Feb. 15, Morrow County Farm Bureau will celebrate agriculture, local farmers and our rural community with its Ag Community Breakfast.

Breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m.at the Handlebar Ranch, at 6695 County Road 76.

You can meet with Morrow County Farm Bureau volunteers and local farmers and join the table-top discussions and fellowship.

Reservations are due by Feb. 7 to 419-747.7488 or morrow@ofbf.org. The price will be $3 for Farm Bureau members and $7 for non-members. If you become a member that morning, your breakfast will be free. You can also renew your membership at the event.

This event will provide an opportunity for the community to come together and talk to local farmers, learn how farmers care about their community and celebrate Morrow County’s agriculture. We will have displays from various agricultural organizations.

To learn more visit morrow.ofbf.org.