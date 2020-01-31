Once again, Northmor students help out at Ronald McDonald House

Northmor JOG and Youth Safety Council went to the Ronald McDonald House on Jan. 22 to deliver eight boxes of pop tabs from elmentary school and JOG students. We also brought 4 large bags of fleece blankets made by Mrs. Kathy Cass and her mother.

The students broke up into groups and cleaned the Ronald McDonald House from the basement to the third floor. The students washed windows, swept floors, disinfected play areas and door knobs, dusted and cleaned kitchens.

This year we had the honor of helping Chef Blair of Ronald McDonald House prepare a lunch and serve the families, while the students who cleaned the kitchens baked cookies.

The Ronald McDonald House staff is always glad to see the Northmor students as they are hard workers, disciplined and know what their jobs are with cleaning when they arrive at the House.

Students gave the Ronald McDonald House a check for $1,850 for the families to stay at the home. Northmor JOG has given more than $11,989 since 2007 to benefit the hand the families.

Our goal was reached through the help of the Northmor staff and Jeans Week, donation cans at the football games, a Halloween costume contest, pie-in-the-face contest, and the Shell Station on State Route 95.

Courtesy photo Northmor JOG and Youth Safety Council went to the Ronald McDonald House on Jan. 22 to deliver eight boxes of pop tabs and four large bags of fleece blankets. They also delivered a check for $1,850. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/01/web1_northmor.jpg Courtesy photo Northmor JOG and Youth Safety Council went to the Ronald McDonald House on Jan. 22 to deliver eight boxes of pop tabs and four large bags of fleece blankets. They also delivered a check for $1,850. Courtesy photo Northmor students also washed windows, swept floors, disinfected play areas and door knobs, dusted and cleaned kitchens. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/01/web1_window-cleaners.jpg Courtesy photo Northmor students also washed windows, swept floors, disinfected play areas and door knobs, dusted and cleaned kitchens.