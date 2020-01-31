Events

Feb. 6

Morrow County Association of Business Women, 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Stuff The Pig Scholarship Auction. Dinner, $12 per person. RSVP to Kim by texting or calling 419-565-5654 by Jan. 29. Bring cash, 50/50 drawing and card raffle.

Throwback Thursday Free showing of the classic Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Showtime is 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre.

Feb. 8

Morrow County Dairy Association celebrates another successful year with a banquet, 11:30 a.m. at Handlebar Ranch. David Chamberlain, a leader in the dairy industry, will speak. All interested persons are invited. Meal cost is $10. RSVP to OSU Extension, 419-947-1070 by Monday, Feb. 3.

Feb. 10

A hearing on the 2020-2021 school calendar will be held during the Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education meeting at 6 p.m. The meeting and hearing will be held in the board of education office, 121 Nichols St., Cardington.

Feb. 12

Adaptive Gardening and Gardening with limitations. Speaker is Laura Akgerman, Disability Services Coordinator for the Ohio AgrAbility program; 6 p.m. in the Ag Credit Building, second floor conference room.

Feb. 14

Chili supper, 4-6 p.m., Cardington at Mount Gilead basketball game. Proceeds benefit the Paul “Bear” Bremigan Scholarship and other scholarship funds. Freewill donation.

Meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous

Meetings are Monday, Wednesday, Friday, noon to 1 p.m., 920 Meadows Drive, Mount Gilead.

TOPS

Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets every Monday evening at Trinity United Methodist Church, 75 E. High St. Use Center Street entrance. Weigh-in time is from 4:30 to 5:15 and meeting is at 5:30 p.m.

Parents of Addicts

Parents of Addicts, a new support group, 6:30-8 p.m., Wednesdays at Fresh Faith Community Church, 4444 State Route 95, Mount Gilead. The purpose is to connect with other parents who have a child with the disease of addiction, by helping parents find hope and support. Call 614-581-7879 or 419-560-1069.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

