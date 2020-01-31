Cardington Seniors learn about census

The 2020 census was the topic when Cardington Seniors met for their monthly luncheon at Seniors On Center on Jan. 24.

Megan Mast, recruiting assistant for the 2020 census, explained the program and said the Census Department is currently hiring for this year’s census work. The pay is $16 per hour and includes paid training and expenses. Work is available for two- to three-month intervals with more time available after that is completed.

The only way to apply is on line at 2020 census.gov/jobs.

Different programs include nursing home; P O boxes; RV parks and non-response follow-up and to initial mailing, which is done in their own neighborhoods.

The mailings will go out in mid-March and responses can be made by phone, on line or mail. The first mailing is post card. One needs to go on line to respond. No paper forms are available with the first mailing.

April 1 is Census Day and responses are made consistent with where you are living on that day.

Having an accurate census is a help to the community as it determines the states representatives to Congress, how certain funds are spent for schools, hospitals, roads etc. It is estimated there is a good response to census and only 1 in 27 don’t respond.

The census is complete usually by the end of September.

• Giving the devotions at this meeting was Pastor Steven Dennis of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Cardington, who gave the blessing and devotions which he based on Psalm 15. He talked of feeling blameless in facing God.

• The seniors will meet next on Friday, Feb. 28 at noon at the Senior Center. Cookies will be provided by Marnie Buchel and Phyllis Jiles.

Reservations and cancellations should be made by noon, Feb. 27, by calling Senior Center at 419-946-4191

Marie Christiano, president of the Cardington Seniors, with guest speaker Megan Mast, recruiting assistant for the 2020 census, who spoke at the recent meeting. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/01/web1_census.jpg Marie Christiano, president of the Cardington Seniors, with guest speaker Megan Mast, recruiting assistant for the 2020 census, who spoke at the recent meeting. Courtesy Photo