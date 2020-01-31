Shinaberry seeks 7th term as recorder

MOUNT GILEAD — Incumbent Dixie Shinaberry is on the primary ballot March 17 as one of two Republican candidates for the office of Morrow County Recorder. This would be her seventh term.

One of the things Shinaberry said she most enjoys about the work of the recorder is the interaction in assisting people in their research into land records.

“We (in the Morrow County Recorder’s office) go way beyond the call of duty in helping people find land documents,“ Shinaberry said.

Another service she notes is her department’s promptness. People can email or call the office to get a copy of a deed and the staff can email a copy to them the same day, usually within a half hour.

“We believe in prompt service,” Shinaberry added.

Shinaberry listed several accomplishments she and her office have achieved over the past few years:

• The computer vendor Cott Systems used the Morrow County Recorder’s office as the pilot program for the state of Ohio in 2016. This is an online tool that contains the indexes for everything that relates to real estate. These are now available in the online program called “Record Room.”

• She continues to explore more ways to move the Recorder’s office forward into the future.

• All new filings in the recorder’s office are online since 2006.

• Recorder’s office reduced copy fees done in the office from $2.00 to 25 cents each.

• Shinaberry received the Ohio Recorders Association Golden Quill award for community service and involvement.

Community Service is an important aspect of Shinaberry’s life. She started “Christmas Angels” program in 2017, involving several churches in the county. The group decorates and delivers mini-Christmas trees to residents in the Morrow County nursing homes.

She has served as a volunteer and officer in community organizations. She presently serves as President of the Tomorrow Center School Board, Secretary of Morrow County Park District, Secretary of Morrow County Republican Women and member of Morrow County ­­­­­­Gleaners.

Shinaberry said she decided to run after several people encouraged her to run. She said she also felt “called by the Lord to run” after continuing to get encouragement from many in the county.

Her goal is to be known as both “trustworthy and fiscally conservative.”

She is opposed by Brandon Strain.

