Anonymous donors pay MG lunch accounts

MOUNT GILEAD — Fiscal officer Tonya Boyd said an anonymous donor gave $200 in December to go toward student lunch unpaid accounts. In January another donor gave $150 for that purpose.

This leaves a total of just $341.55 in unpaid lunch accounts for the district.

“Our total unpaid lunch account is much smaller than many surrounding school districts,” Boyd said.

Cafeteria workers also have a cart in the cafeteria where food is placed for anyone to take food if they have no money. “We never want a child to go hungry,” Boyd added.

In other business for the Mount Gilead School board:

• The financial report was approved showing an increase in January over December of $19,414. Expenditures totaling $18,368 increased from the previous month due to the purchase of computers for High School Spanish classes as well as a laser printer for the High School art class.

• The board approved appropriations Jan. 27 with an increase in four funds from the initial budget appropriations in September 2019. Those increases include: Permanent improvement increase by $400,000, classroom facilities $10,000, employee healthcare $100,000 and auxiliary service for Gilead Christian School of $10,000 (from funds provided by the state.)

• Superintendent Larry Zimmerman’s recommendations were approved for 2019-2020: Melissa Cassidy as instructional tutor and Jay Horn as substitute bus driver.

• The resignation of John C. Gompf as junior varsity baseball coach was approved.

• Supplemental contracts for the following individuals were awarded: John Buechele as Volunteer MS assistant wrestling coach; Jeff Bump, assistant varsity softball coach; Kole Fisher as JV baseball coach, Ben Hayes for volunteer assistant JV baseball coach and Robin Turner, volunteer assistant swim coach.

• The contract with Morrow County Area Transit for transportation needs was approved effective Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2020. This is used primarily for students with special needs.

• The Board approved the High School Marching Band’s trip and performance in Disney World December 16-21, 2020. The Middle School trip to Washington, D.C. from October 27-30, 2020 was also approved.

• Kenny Hollingsworth reported on a good turnout for the Pizzaburg fundraiser where all proceeds go to the Disney World trip. The Music Boosters are working on other fundraisers for the Disney World trip and plan to work at the county fair gates this year.

• The question came up as to whether the responsibility of paving the parking lot north of the administration building belonged to the village or the school district. Zimmerman will research the matter.

• Zimmerman asked the board about changing from the current agenda format, which uses a consent agenda style to a more traditional style. That traditional style may cost more. The board asked him to continue to research an alternative style. Boyd said she prefers not to change from the present BoardDocs because it makes searching for information more efficient and helps provide the data that auditors and others request.

• The next regular meeting is Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Board of Education office.