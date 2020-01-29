Beekeeping classes scheduled in February, March

MOUNT VERNON — Have you ever wanted to keep honeybees and just didn’t know how to get started? The Knox County Beekeepers Association can help. They will be offering two classes this winter; Beginning Beekeeping 1 and Beginner Beekeeping 2. These classes will be held on Feb. 29 and March 14.

The Beginning Beekeeping 1 class provides all the information needed to get started: where to purchase bees and equipment, how to care for bees and keep them healthy. Instruction also will be given on what to look for when you are working your bees, basic biology and behaviors, bee health, pest problems and solutions and of course honey harvesting.

The Beginner Beekeeping 2 class delves a bit deeper into the art of hive management with discussion topics such as making more honey, catching swarms, collecting pollen and splitting hives. In both classes, the aim is to present best-practices in a straight-forward, step-by-step, easy to understand format. Class and group discussions are encouraged between instructors and students.

“The classes are a lot of fun,” said Jeff Gabric, president of KCBA. “Beekeeping can be a complicated endeavor. We try to simplify it for our students and give them enough knowledge to get started and be successful.”

Come with your questions and curiosity. You are welcome to take both classes. It’s a great opportunity to meet other beekeepers, learn and contribute to the conversation.

Included in the registration fee of $55 is lunch, a copy of First Lessons in Beekeeping by Keith Delplane and one-year memberships to the Knox County Beekeepers Association and The Ohio State Beekeepers Association. Students are free and be sure and ask about student scholarships available from KCBA.

Both classes will be held in Hunter Hall at 211 S Main St., Mount Vernon. Preregistration is required. Visit www.knoxbees.com to learn more about the classes and to register online. For more information, call Jeff Gabric at 740-760-0300.