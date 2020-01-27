Tommy James and the Shondells play Marion Palace Theatre

MARION — Tommy James and the Shondells will perform his biggest hits of the 60s and early 70s on Friday, Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m. at the historic Marion Palace Theatre.

His stunning array of hits includes the 1966 smash record that launched his career “Hanky Panky,” as well as “Crystal Blue Persuasion,” “Crimson and Clover,” “Mony Mony,” “I Think We’re Alone Now,” “Draggin’ the Line,” “Sweet Cherry Wine,” “Three Times in Love” and “Mirage.”

In all, Tommy James and the Shondells earned 23 Gold Records, 9 Platinum Albums, 32 Billboard Hot 100 chart hits, and over 100 million records sold worldwide.

A limited number of tickets are available for this concert; therefore patrons are encouraged to order tickets in advance for the best choice in seating. Reserved seating prices are $60, $52, $48, and $40. Sponsored by Marion Industrial Center, Inc.

Tickets may be purchased in advance at the Palace Theatre Box Office, 276 W. Center St. in downtown Marion or by phone at 740-383-2101 during box office hours. Tickets are also available 24/7 online at www.marionpalace.org.

