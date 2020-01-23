GriefShare Support Group meets

No matter what the circumstances, grief recovery is a painful process. It does not matter how recent or how long ago the loss occurred, grief and loss can hurt. Anyone who has experienced the death of a family member or friend is invited to attend our new GriefShare series.

GriefShare is a weekly video seminar featuring some of the nation’s foremost experts on grief recovery topics as seen from a biblical perspective, combined with support group discussion time. Each of the weekly sessions is “self-contained” and anyone is welcome to start at any time during the 13-week cycle. Participants will be surrounded by others who understand what they are going through.

The group will be facilitated by individuals who have experienced grief themselves. It’s a place where many people have found they can begin putting their lives back together again.

The late winter GriefShare group will meet on Mondays, March 2-May 25, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Morrow County Hospital Lower Level Community Room. Participants are not required to attend every session if your schedule does not allow it.

Pre-registration is not necessary, but appreciated. If you have any question, would like more information or want to pre-register contact either Virgil at 419-564-0558 or Penny at 419-560-3287.