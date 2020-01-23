Missionary shares her message

Guest speaker was Liz Gliem when 33 members and four guests of Chester Arbor met for the first meeting of 2020. The meeting was held in the Edison Baptist Church community building.

Gliem described her work, which is principally in agriculture; but also as a missionary in Mozambique, Africa.

Her presentation captured the interest of everyone in attendance and resulted in many interesting questions for her. She said her goal is to help those people become more self-sufficient.

This was an inspiring way to begin the new year.

Rita Barton, president, conducted the business portion of the meeting during which it was agreed to provide a reception for those attending the Drug Court graduation at the end of January. The group also voted to support the Concerts in the Park in Marion for the summer season.

Mike Reynolds, Gleaner agent, gave a brief report.

Also discussed were the four IMPACT activities chosen for the year and the group’s selection of participation preference.

The next meeting of the Gleaners will be held Monday, Feb. 3, at noon at the Edison Baptist Church community building. Guests are welcome.

There will be no food served at this meeting. For information, call 419-565-2887.

Liz Gliem speaking to the members and guests of Chester Arbor. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/01/web1_Liz-Gliem-at-Gleaners-2020.jpg Liz Gliem speaking to the members and guests of Chester Arbor. Courtesy Photo