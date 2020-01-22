Dunkin’ Donuts eyes village location

MOUNT GILEAD — Plans for a new restaurant on Marion Road next to Taco Bell were received earlier this month by the village.

Dunkin’ Donuts has expressed an interest in the location. The plans are under review and a meeting will be scheduled by the Planning Commission.

In other business:

• Derek Allen, village administrator, attended a meeting at the Ohio Department of Transportation. Discussion centered around the desire to connect the village to Mount Gilead State Park for pedestrian traffic.

• The village has equipment that is no longer used and needs to be disposed of, Allen said. That includes old traffic signals, playground slides, a 1973 John Deere tractor, a riding lawn mower and a 12-foot disc plow.

• It also will request to sell assets including a limb chipper, brush box and 2012 Ford Crown Victoria police cruiser on Govdeals.com.

• The recycling contract is out to bid with an opening Jan. 29. The proposal is for a 2-year contract beginning March 1. Once bids are received, legislation will come to council to award the bid.

• The high-pressure district water main project continues. Contractor is in the process of switching water taps from the old main to the new main. Work continues toward Walnut Street.

• Under utility billing, village to begin installing 250 of the 500 radio read transmitter heads when time is available.

• Council recognized former mayor Mike Porter with a certificate and plaque for his 12 years of service to the village.

Outgoing mayor Mike Porter, center, received a certificate of appreciation and a plaque at the village council meeting Jan. 21. Shown are council president Tim Clapper, left, and Mayor Jamie Brucker. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/01/web1_83170275_10213418387689255_3992427570581733376_n.jpg Outgoing mayor Mike Porter, center, received a certificate of appreciation and a plaque at the village council meeting Jan. 21. Shown are council president Tim Clapper, left, and Mayor Jamie Brucker. Courtesy Photo