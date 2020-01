NORTH BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — Firefighters put out a house fire Sunday afternoon at the intersection of State Route 97 and County Road 20.

The structure was heavily damaged, according to neighbors in the area. It is a working Amish farm.

No other information was available, but reportedly no one was injured.

This house at the intersection of State Route 97 and County Road 20 was heavily damaged in a Sunday fire. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/01/web1_fire-1.jpg This house at the intersection of State Route 97 and County Road 20 was heavily damaged in a Sunday fire. Courtesy Photo