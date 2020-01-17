Reflections: Does history repeat itself?

While scanning past newspapers I found a piece published Jan. 18, 1900, describing a meeting of the Stiner’s Corners’ Poet in which the writer scolds “a few young men who haven’t much respect for themselves or their parents by coming here and making a disturbance by talking out loud, using profane and vulgar language, etc.”

The Stiner’s Corner’s Poet had made an appearance and the story publishes one of his poems. “Yes, Yes, Poets are born, not made,” quotes the story.

This paragraph is followed by the scolding which winds up by saying, “These youngsters are visitors and not members of this society. Measures have been already taken, the proper authorities notified and some of these fine days some of our nice young men will be called to Mt. Gilead on business. This is no joke, boys, be gentlemen or take your medicine!”

Sometimes we, or at least, I must acknowledge that there were some behavior problems 120 years ago.

• Another story dated February, 1927 describes Harold Mosher, the oldest son of Rev. Henry Mosher, who for the past seven years has been on a farm near Westfield, Indiana, recently moved into the dwelling near No. 6 school house vacated by the James Worthington family when they moved into their new home.

Mr. Mosher will farm the 120 acres across the road from Ralph Mosher’s where a new bungalow is now being built on the site of the old log cabin. The farm was formerly known as the George Nichols place and the cabin now being torn down is one of the oldest buildings in this neighborhood.

The Nichols family discontinued using it as a home 53 years ago when they built the houses now occupied by Ralph Mosher. It was again used as a dwelling some years ago when the Christian Kientz family occupied it for several years, but for a number of years it has been used only as a machine shed.”

• Finally, Cardington Mayor J. F. Brollier published a notice in April, 1920 to the parents of children:

“Playing ball on the brick streets of Cardington must be stopped for the protection of your children. No one objects or cares for children coasting or hauling their wagons on the sidewalk when necessary but you must stop gathering in front of houses and running your wagons for hours at a time, for it is almost unbearable. Play in front of your own house. Bicycle riders must not forget that the sidewalk was made to walk on. You have not the right of way!!!!!!”

Some things never change.

January, 1930: Col. Thad H. Brown, a Cardngton High School graduate, was named Chief Counsel to the Federal Radio Commission in Washington, D. C.

January, 1940: Col. Thad H. Brown, resigned his post with the Federal Communications Commission and became an in-house attorney for the Coco-Cola Corp.

January, 1960: The big news in the county broke on Jan. 14 when oil was struck on the Bennington and South Bloomfield Townships farm of Noel J. Monk.

By Evelyn Long Contributing Columnist

