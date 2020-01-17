Alcove Dinner Theater presents ‘Breaking Legs’

MOUNT VERNON — The worlds of the Mafia and the Theatre collide in the Alcove Dinner Theater ‘s winter production of “Breaking Legs,” a finely crafted comedy by Tom Dulack.

The action occurs in an Italian restaurant owned by a successful mobster (Bruce Jacklin) and managed by his beautiful unmarried daughter (Abigail Tayes) . When the daughter’s former college professor (Steve Herbst) arrives to ask for financial backing for a play he’s written about a murder, the fun begins.

The three main Mafiosi (Richard McKinley, Glenn Hissong and Jacklin) are intrigued with the idea of producing a play. The daughter becomes enamored of the playwright, who is delighted to have the family’s support. His bubble is burst when he discovers, through the “accidental” death by train of a lesser thug (Desmond Wall) , that his backers are gangsters. In this madcap situation, murder and menace are served up with plenty of pasta and laughter.

“There is a buoyant joy to be had in the comic confrontation between two of the wackiest gangster chieftains ever to wack…” —NY Post. “There are funny lines throughout.” —NY Daily News. “Breaking Legs is a crowd pleaser that should provide an additional layer of enjoyment for people in and of the theatre. It is what comedies on Broadway used to be like not that many years ago. Welcome back.” —BackStage.

Offering backstage and behind the scenes talent are Joe Bell master carpenter, Ian Ernsberger lighting and sound designer , Scott Swingle lighting and sound operator, John Wareham stage manager, Kate Ernsberger production manager, Susan Brown costume designer, Ruth Frady wig and Hair stylist, Director and set design Bruce Jacklin

Breaking Legs opens Feb. 7 and runs through March 7. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays with social hour at 6:30 p.m., dinner at 7 and performance to follow. A special Thursday night dinner show will be offered Feb. 20,

For reservations, menu selections and prices visit our website at www.alcoversaurant.com. Alcove restaurant is located at 116 S. Main St., Mount Vernon. MTVarts is a sponsor and supporter of the Alcove Dinner Theater.

Alcove Dinner Theater presents “Breaking Legs” Feb. 7 through March 7. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/01/web1_alcove.jpg Alcove Dinner Theater presents “Breaking Legs” Feb. 7 through March 7. Courtesy Photo