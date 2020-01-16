Highland to celebrate winter homecoming

SPARTA — On Friday, Jan. 24, Highland Student Council will sponsor winter homecoming activities prior to the Scots basketball game with Fredericktown.

The ceremony will take place in between the junior varsity and varsity games. The court is elected by their classes to represent them.

Freshmen attendants are Makayla Woods and Gavin Hankins. Representing the sophomores are Sierra Sanborn and Kadin Murta. Junior court members are Savannah Fitzpatrick and Wyatt Hornsby.

Queen candidates are Brooklyn Baird, Selina Cruz, and Samantha Trusler. King candidates are Cam Cutrone, Bailey Damron, and Ty Stiffler.

The king and queen will be crowned by Highland’s 2019 Winter Homecoming King and Queen, Chase Carpenter and Mary Schwartz.