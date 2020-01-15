MORROW COUNTY COURT NEWS

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Through Jan. 15

Austin M. Deems and Kassie M. Vandyke.

Benjamin B. Hayes and Makaylee R. Elkin Wyatt.

Richard F. Horacek and Barbara M. Felton.

Dane A. Mapp and Lynette G. Fisher.

Andrew L. Spafford and Kathryn S. Ake.

PROBATE COURT

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice, 10 a.m., Feb. 26, in estate of Nancy Charlene Levings.

Entry approving and settling account in estate of Mary K. Graham.

Notice of hearing on appointment of fiduciary, 9 a.m., April 3, in estate of Lois J. Taylor.

Consent to power to sell real estate in estate of Margaret B. Butterfield.

Inventory and appraisal with real estate in estate of Max Ramon Shrader.

Judgment entry order approving inventory and appraisal in estate of Diane Jean Garry.

Waiver of notice of hearing on inventory; certificate of title examination in estate of Ronald Kazee.

Inventory and appraisal with real estate in estate of Frances Lucille Barnett.

Notice to administrator of estate recovery program in estate of John E. Willoughby.

Entry admitting will to probate; entry setting hearing and ordering notice; order to pay attorney fees in estate of Mary Ann Smith.

Order to approve attorney fee agreement in estate of Tommy Joe Van Dyke.

Entry approving fiduciary; letters of authority in estate of Stephen Paul Rader.

Entry admitting will to probate in estate of Patricia D. Koons.

Notice of hearing on appointment of fiduciary, 11 a.m., April 15, in estate of Harry E. Hill.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice, 10:30 a.m., March 27, in estate of Daniel P. Cobbs.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice, 1 p.m., March 10, in estate of Lula Gale.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice, 1 p.m., Jan. 13, in estate of Donna J. Bremigan.

Application to probate will; certificate of transfer; assets and liabilities of estate to be relieved from administration; consent to attorney fee in estate of Sewell Thomas Tone.

Certificate of death filed; original will filed; inventory and appraisal with real estate; waiver of notice of hearing on inventory in estate of Mary Carol Housley.

Certificate of death filed; original will filed; inventory and appraisal with real estate; waiver of notice of hearing on inventory in estate of Bobby Joe Housley