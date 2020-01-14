Events

Jan. 25

Fourth Saturday Breakfast, 7-10 a.m., First Presbyterian Church Mount Gilead, 55 North Cherry Street.The breakfast proceeds will be donated to the Salvation Army. Omelettes, hash browns, toast and choice of beverage. Adults $6, children $3.

The Morrow County Genealogical Society meeting, 2 p.m., Mount Gilead Library Annex, 35 E High St. The meeting is open to the public and is entitled “Your School Memories.” Bring your memories/memorabilia and share with those present. “Your school” is open to any school, not just those in Morrow County.

Jan. 27

The Tomorrow Center Board of Directors re-organizational/regular meeting, 4:30 p.m. in the Intermediate Building, 3700 County Road 168, Cardington. The public is invited.

Meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous

Meetings are Monday, Wednesday, Friday, noon to 1 p.m., 920 Meadows Drive, Mount Gilead.

TOPS

Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets every Monday evening at Trinity United Methodist Church, 75 E. High St. Use Center Street entrance. Weigh in time is from 4:30 to 5:15 and meeting is at 5:30 p.m.

Support group

Parents of Addicts support group, 6:30-8 p.m., Wednesdays at Fresh Faith Community Church, 4444 State Route 95, Mount Gilead. The purpose is to connect with other parents who have a child with the disease of addiction, by helping parents find hope and support with others that understand. Call 614-581-7879 or 419-560-1069.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/01/web1_calendar-5.jpg

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 4 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 4 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.