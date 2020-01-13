Auditions set for Palace production of Nunsense II

Marion Palace Theatre Executive Director Bev Ford announces auditions will be held on Sunday, Feb. 16 from 1 to 4 p.m. by show director Kristi Wink for a Palace Production of “Nunsense II: The Second Coming.”

Those interested in auditioning for this musical comedy should enter through the May Pavilion. All auditioners are asked to come prepared with a 1-2 minute musical theatre audition piece and come prepared to read from the script. No CDs and no a capella pieces. A pianist will be provided.

There are no specific dance requirements but auditioners should be aware that there are simple dance movements in the show. Wink is looking to cast 5-16 people ages 18 years and up. A full character breakdown can be found on the Palace Theatre website, www.marionpalace.org.

Performance dates for “Nunsense II: The Second Coming” are April 3 and April 4 on the Marion Palace Theatre main stage. In addition to the show, patrons may purchase tickets to a pre-show dinner in the May Pavilion.

For information about auditions, or to purchase tickets please contact the Palace box office at 740-383-2101 or visit the Palace website at www.marionpalace.org.