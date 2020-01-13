Local author releases new book

Marjorie Lyon Wilhelm, of Sunbury, and former resident of Marengo, has recently released “Seduced by East Africa,” a memoir of her life in Africa. Marjorie, with her husband, Dr. William Lyon of Marengo, moved to Uganda, East Africa in 1972 with their four young children.

Dr. Lyon, a professor at The Ohio State University, was engaged in agricultural research and teaching entomology at Makerere University, on a USAID contract.

Following one year in Uganda, under the rule of Idi Amin, the Lyons moved to Nairobi, Kenya for the second year of their contract. Dr. Lyon then taught at the University of Nairobi.

In 1976, the family moved to Mogadishu, Somalia where they spent 18 months before returning to their farm near Marengo.

Marjorie writes with wit and authenticity about the joys and challenges of life in Africa with their young family. From living under a ruthless dictator in Uganda, to delivering her fifth child in Somalia, Marjorie’s stories bring her many heart-warming, and sometimes harrowing, experiences to life.

She writes, “We knew Bill would be helping to change Africa. What I didn’t know was how Africa would change me.”

In the past Marjorie has written for Breavement magazine and The Compassionate Friends Newsletter. She also co-authored Ministry of Hospital Chaplains, with Larry Vandecreek, in 1997.

For information or to order a book, contact Wilhelm at: jgl43008@gmail.com.