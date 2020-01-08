THIS WEEK AT HEADWATERS

MOUNT GILEAD — Being in contact with nature has been proven to be beneficial to health, thinking, creativity, and general well-being. Headwaters Outdoor Education Center has 160 acres that welcome you to explore alone, with family, or dog on a leash.

Headwaters is located north of US 42 on Home Road (County Road 76), north of the Morrow County Sherriff’s Department. It is county property leased to and administered by the Morrow County Soil and Water Conservation District and is supported by a volunteer board.

A new water well, a pollinator plant garden and five Johnny Appleseed trees were welcome additions to the facility in 2019. A natural play area is planned for the New Year.

Monthly programs will begin on Feb. 2 at 2 p.m. with the annual scat and track hike and a visit with Big G, the resident groundhog. Programs are planned for families and all ages with activities and information for everyone.

Artifacts from the 2014 mastodon finding in the area will be brought to Headwaters for the March 15 program by Clint Walker. He will relate the history of the digs that have been completed there with the latest being in 2019.

Check for full program schedule on Facebook and the HOEC website.