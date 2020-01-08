C-L school board welcomes 3 members

Three new members were seated when the Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education held its organizational meeting Monday, Jan. 6.

Welcomed were Matt Clinger, Quinn Maceyko and Sarah Struck joining current members Pat Clark and Matt Meyers. Named president of the board for the coming year was Clark and Meyers was named vice president.

The board set the time of 6 p.m. and dates of all meetings this year with the exception of July where there is no meeting.

In other business:

• The FC Bank was designated as the official depository for all school funds and the Morrow County Sentinel chosen as the official publisher of all Board of Education required legal notices.

• Named Legislative/Board policy Liaison was Clinger; business and finance liaison, Struck; booster/parent organization liaison, Clark; Representative to the Cardington-Athletic Board, Meyers and Community Outreach liaison is Maceyko.

• The board established that the front bulletin board on the east doors of the board of education will serve as a reasonable method to determine the time and place of all regularly scheduled meetings and the time, place and purpose of all special meetings.

• Superintendent Brian Petrie paid tribute to the board as part of Ohio School Boards Recognition Month. He described the delivery of service work with ESCCO and discussed the EdChoice eligibility program.

• The board accepted the donation of $210 from the Youth Softball organization to the Spanish Club for their 2021 European trip and accepted a donation of $500 from Walmart to the high school Book Club.

• District treasurer Jon Mason said that even though the district’s financial condition has improved significantly, the rate of new staff is becoming a major concern.

• Approved was the membership fee to the Ohio School Board Association and the Legal Assistance Fund ($4,803 for membership and $250 for legal assistance fund).

• Approved: memorandum of understanding between the board of education and OAPSE #687 regarding health insurance reimbursement and increase in minimum wage salary to $8.70 per hour, effective Jan. 20.

Pictured is the newly organized Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education. Seated from left: new board members, l-r: Sarah Struck, Matt Clinger and Quinn Maceyko. Standing: Superintendent Brian Petrie, board president Pat Clark, board vice president Matt Meyers and Jon Mason, treasurer. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/01/web1_Cardington-Lincoln-Board-of-Education-2020.jpg Pictured is the newly organized Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education. Seated from left: new board members, l-r: Sarah Struck, Matt Clinger and Quinn Maceyko. Standing: Superintendent Brian Petrie, board president Pat Clark, board vice president Matt Meyers and Jon Mason, treasurer. Courtesy Photo | Joe Mills