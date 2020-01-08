Events

Jan. 15

Trinity United Methodist Church Community Dinner, 5-6:45 p.m. Lasagna, vegetable, salad, rolls, dessert, drink. Free for children 10 and younger. Dine-in or carry-out available.

Jan. 16

Robotics for kids ages 10 and up. Level 1, Selover Public Library, Chesterville. First class is Jan. 16, from 6-7:30 p.m. Students attend all classes in the series to learn to build, drive, and program a robot, and end with a competition the last class on March 5. Registration required at selover.lib.oh.us/registration.

Jan. 27

The Tomorrow Center Board of Directors re-organizational/regular meeting, 4:30 p.m. in the Intermediate Building, 3700 County Road 168, Cardington. The public is invited.

Meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous

Meetings are Monday, Wednesday, Friday, noon to 1 p.m., 920 Meadows Drive, Mount Gilead.

TOPS

Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets every Monday evening at Trinity United Methodist Church, 75 E. High St. Use Center Street entrance. Weigh in time is from 4:30 to 5:15 and meeting is at 5:30 p.m.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 4 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

