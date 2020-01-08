Morrow County Hospital receives Leadership Award in Outcomes

MOUNT GILEAD — As part of National Rural Health Day, Morrow County Hospital announced it has been recognized by The Chartis Center of Rural Health and the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health (NOSORH) for overall excellence in Outcomes.

Based on the results of the Hospital Strength INDEX from iVantage Health Analytics, the Performance Leadership Awards reflect top quartile performance among all rural hospitals in the United States in either Quality, Outcomes or Patient Perspective, a news release states.

“I’m really proud of the work we’re doing at Morrow County Hospital,” said President and CEO CJ Miller. “And to be recognized by NOSORH is an honor as we continue to offer high quality compassionate healthcare services for our community.”

“Being recognized as a one of the top performing small rural hospitals in the country for patient outcomes and being in the top third of those hospitals in quality of care is a great honor,” noted Chairman of the Board of Trustees Pat Drouhard.

The Hospital Strength INDEX is the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. Leveraging data from publicly available data sources, the INDEX aggregates data from 50 rural-relevant metrics across eight pillars of performance. Celebrating its tenth anniversary in 2020, the INDEX serves as the data foundation for a number of industry-leading rural recognition programs and legislative initiatives.

“National Rural Health Day has come to symbolize not just the vital role healthcare providers play in rural communities, but the dedication and hard work that goes into overcoming the unique healthcare challenges that exist across rural America,” said Teryl Eisinger, Chief Executive Officer, NOSORH. “We are proud of the work of the State Offices of Rural Health, their partners and rural hospitals do to improve care across the nation.”

“Each year, National Rural Health Day serves as a terrific backdrop for celebrating the power of rural and recognizing rural providers who continue to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to delivering quality care within their communities,” said Michael Topchik, National Leader, The Chartis Center for Rural Health. “We are delighted to be recognizing these top quartile performers in partnership with NOSORH.”

About Morrow County Hospital

Morrow County Hospital has been providing healthcare services to the community since February 12, 1952. We are a 25-bed critical access hospital, and we are the community’s primary healthcare facility offering a wide range of services. As a critical access hospital, Morrow County Hospital improves access to healthcare by keeping essential services local.

Our goal is to provide great care locally so patients do not have to travel far to receive quality expert healthcare. The Morrow County community can receive the prevention, wellness and specialty care services they need close to home.