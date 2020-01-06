MOUNT GILEAD POLICE

Dec. 30-Jan. 4

Sparks reported

Officer checked on sparks being reported at a Grant Street residence. A piece of metal trim had come loose and the homeowner contacted the electric company to shut off the poser and correct the issue.

Domestic complaint

Officer responded to a North Main Street residence regarding a domestic dispute earlier in the day. A family member reportedly assaulted someone. A deputy also responded and took statements.

Arrest made

A man was arrested on North Main Street for domestic violence.

Assists unit

Marion County requested that an officer make contact at a Highland Avenue residence regarding a possible stolen vehicle. The vehicle was not at this residence and the house looked to be vacant.

Trailer struck

A motorist was parking her vehicle on Westview Drive when her foot slipped off the brake, hit the accelerator and she struck a trailer in the lot. Minor damage resulted to both vehicle and the trailer.

Phone theft

A woman reported her phone was stolen on Marion Road by someone she knows. She reportedly let him use it and he did not return it.

Wood, propane removed

A woman reported someone took items from her vacant residence on North Main Street. She says wood and 200 gallons of propane in the tank were removed.