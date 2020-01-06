MOUNT GILEAD POLICE

Dec. 30-Jan. 4
Sparks reported
Officer checked on sparks being reported at a Grant Street residence. A piece of metal trim had come loose and the homeowner contacted the electric company to shut off the poser and correct the issue.
Domestic complaint
Officer responded to a North Main Street residence regarding a domestic dispute earlier in the day. A family member reportedly assaulted someone. A deputy also responded and took statements.
Arrest made
A man was arrested on North Main Street for domestic violence.
Assists unit
Marion County requested that an officer make contact at a Highland Avenue residence regarding a possible stolen vehicle. The vehicle was not at this residence and the house looked to be vacant.
Trailer struck
A motorist was parking her vehicle on Westview Drive when her foot slipped off the brake, hit the accelerator and she struck a trailer in the lot. Minor damage resulted to both vehicle and the trailer.
Phone theft
A woman reported her phone was stolen on Marion Road by someone she knows. She reportedly let him use it and he did not return it.
Wood, propane removed
A woman reported someone took items from her vacant residence on North Main Street. She says wood and 200 gallons of propane in the tank were removed.