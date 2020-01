MOUNT GILEAD — A Morrow County man was sentenced Dec. 30 for theft in office, a third-degree felony, in Common Pleas Court.

Jeffrey Wise pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 5 years of probation, 30 days in jail, a $100 fine and must pay $19,752 in restitution. Wise was employed by the Perry Cook Memorial Library.

The case was prosecuted by the Ohio Attorney General’s Special Prosecution section.