Events

Jan. 10

Preschool Story Time, doors open 10:15 a.m., Selover Public Library, Chesterville. Join Miss Brielle for stories, songs, crafts, and fun. Repeats on Fridays.

Jan. 11

Knights of Columbus All-U-Can-Eat Pancake Breakfast. Held at Sacred Hearts Church. 7-10 a.m. Proceeds to benefit No Limits Outreach Food Pantry. 4680 U.S. 42, Cardington.

American Legion Hall Community Breakfast Post 97 Community Breakfast. Serving 7:30-10 a.m. Freewill donation.

Jan. 12

Harmony Chapel United Methodist Church Country Breakfast Buffet. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Freewill donation; 6 miles east of Mount Gilead.

Jan. 15

Chess club, 6-7 p.m., Selover Public Library, Chesterville. Open to all levels, ages 9+.

Jan. 16

Robotics for kids ages 10+, Level 1, Selover Public Library, Chesterville. First class is Jan. 16, from 6-7:30 p.m. Students attend all classes in the series to learn to build, drive, and program a robot, and end with a competition the last class on March 5. Registration required at selover.lib.oh.us/registration.

American Red Cross blood drives

Saturday, Jan. 11. St. John’s Lutheran Church; 6808 State Route 314. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 13. Trinity United Methodist Church; Mount Gilead. 12-6 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 15. Highland High School; 6808 State Route 314 Sparta. 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous

Meetings are Monday, Wednesday, Friday, noon to 1 p.m., 920 Meadows Drive, Mount Gilead.

TOPS

Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets every Monday evening at Trinity United Methodist Church, 75 E. High St. Use Center Street entrance. Weigh in time is from 4:30 to 5:15 and meeting is at 5:30 p.m.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 4 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

