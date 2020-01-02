AUXILIARY UNIT 97 NEWS

Members of Jenkins-Vaughan Auxiliary Unit 97, Cardington, met for a brief session on Dec. 17 and agreed to order 300 poppies for May Poppy Days.

* Betty Cook, membership chairman, reported 65 percent of members have paid their dues for the current year.

• V and R chairman Barb Arndt read a thank you note received from the Chillicothe Veterans Home for the unit’s recent monetary donation.

• Members were advised to keep track of hours and volunteer actions made in support of veterans as this will be turned in to the district at the close of the year.

• The unit will meet next on Jan. 21.