Chase Bank donates to food pantry

Chase Bank supports Food Pantry with a holiday food drive at the Mount Gilead branch. The food drive started in November and was given to the local pantries so it could be passed out to Morrow County families for the holidays. From left to right: The Mount Gilead Chase team of Ed Schillig, Haley Johnson, Josh Jackson, April Wrobel, Jason Brooke and Jordan Cremeans. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/12/web1_20191127_144144.jpg Chase Bank supports Food Pantry with a holiday food drive at the Mount Gilead branch. The food drive started in November and was given to the local pantries so it could be passed out to Morrow County families for the holidays. From left to right: The Mount Gilead Chase team of Ed Schillig, Haley Johnson, Josh Jackson, April Wrobel, Jason Brooke and Jordan Cremeans. Courtesy Photo | Brenda Harden