High winds knock down trees, power lines

High winds ripped through parts of north central Ohio late Sunday and early Monday.

The Cardington area was hit hard, along with scattered areas of Morrow County. Mount Gilead is experiencing a partial power outage as of noon, with residents without power in various neighborhoods.

Electricity is reportedly out in Chesterville and Johnsville. Residents report that on County Road 132 toward 137 there was a power line and telephone pole down this morning.

The National Weather Service office in Cleveland had issued a wind advisory for all of north central Ohio.

Counties in the advisory area are Richland, Ashland, Crawford, Knox, Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Sandusky, Erie, Lorain, Cuyahoga, Hancock, Seneca, Huron, Medina, Wyandot, Wayne, Marion, Morrow and Holmes.

The wind advisory, which began Monday at 4:23 a.m., remains in effect until 1 p.m. today.

Trees, power lines and a few business signs were knocked over after high winds hit Morrow County early today. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/12/web1_81038356_10162795166335503_3107562078794153984_o-1.jpg Trees, power lines and a few business signs were knocked over after high winds hit Morrow County early today. Courtesy Photos Trees, power lines and a few business signs were knocked over after high winds hit Morrow County early today. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/12/web1_80472570_10162795172070503_8270449249209024512_o-1.jpg Trees, power lines and a few business signs were knocked over after high winds hit Morrow County early today. Courtesy Photos