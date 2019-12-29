Cardington Winter Sport Night on Jan. 10

Cardington-Lincoln High School will celebrate Winter Sports Night on Friday, Jan. 10, when the 2020 King and Queen will be crowned.

The ceremony will take place between the junior varsity and varsity basketball games with the Cardington Pirates hosting Mt. Gilead High School.

Queen candidates, all seniors, are: Emily Benson, Elizabeth Horton and Madison Sites. King candidates, also seniors, are Cody Hiett, Garrett Linkous and Josh Shook. Class representatives are Caitlyn Sherman, junior; Dana Bertke, sophomore and Ella Struck, freshman. Junior attendants, all first grade students, are McKinlee Holt, daughter of Cory and Amber Holt, who will carry the queen’s crown; Phoebe Phelps, daughter of Jared and Kristine Phelps, who will carry the queen’s flowers and Jase Barlow, son of Rick and Shanon Barlow, who will carry the king’s sash and crown.

Crowning the new king and queen will be the retiring couple, Delisa Goodman and Deven Speak. A dance will follow the game and will continue until 11:30 pm. The DJ will be John Brehm. Admission is $4. The Winter Sports Night program is sponsored by the Spirit Club, Kirsten Ebert, advisor.

Benson is the daughter of Shelly and Jeff Benson and is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, the National Honor Society, First United Methodist Church Youth Group and is a varsity cheerleader. She is the senior class vice president and belongs to the Spanish Club. She has earned the Pirate Award for Cheer and the Outstanding Leadership Award for Cheer. Her favorite sports team is the Ohio State Buckeyes. She will be escorted by Cody Hiett, king candidate.

Hiett is the son of Wes and Nicole Hiett, plays football and attends Fresh Faith Community Church. A member of the Cardington FFA, he earned his letter in his sophomore year. His favorite NFL team is the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Queen candidate Elizabeth Horton is the daughter of Aaron and Mandy Horton. She is a member of the school softball team, Pirate Connections, FFA and the school bowling team. During her freshman year she was on the final four softball team and as a sophomore and junior she played in the state championships. Her favorite sports teams are the Cleveland Browns and Ohio State.

She will be escorted by king candidate Josh Shook, son of Greg and Missy Shook. He is a four year member of the golf and basketball teams and a three year member of the baseball team. A four year FFA member. He received the 25 point sports award and was named Most Improved Golfer. His favorite sports teams are the Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns.

Queen candidate Madison Sites is the daughter of Mark Sites and Lisa and Rick Rees. She is a member of Cardington Cheer, Cardington Ag and attends Oasis Church. She has earned an Ag Chapter award. Her favorite shows are Grow Up and Sponge Bob. She will be escorted by King candidate Garrett Linkous.

Linkous is the son of J. P. and Courtney Linkous. He played basketball three years and earned his varsity letter. He is active with Ag. His hobbies include hunting and riding quads.

Junior attendant Caitlyn Sherman is the daughter of Tori and Kendra Parsons. She has been a varsity cheerleader for two years, a four year member of FFA and sang with the choir five years. She belongs to the First United Methodist Church. She earned her varsity letter and 12 point award in Cheer and the Leadership Award. She also earned her FFA Chapter degree. Her favorite TV show is Criminal Minds. She will be escorted by Zach Lester, son of Amy and Scott Lester.

Sophomore attendant Dana Bertke is the daughter of Jennie and Ben Bertke. She plays softball and basketball and belongs to FFA, FCA, the Spanish Club and First United Methodist Chruch in Cardington. She was a member of the second team KMAC, received honorable mention all-district for softball; was the junior equestrian queen, won the horseman of horseman award and the Archie Griffin sportsmanship award. Her favorite TV show is The Office. She will be escorted by Bryce Moodispaugh, son of Brandon Moodispaugh and Heather Moodispaugh

Freshman attendant Ella Struck is the daughter of Mike and Sarah Struck. She is active with FFA, FCCLA, Cheer, Dance, Improv and Band. She has earned her Greenhand award. Her favorite TV show is Lucifer. She will be escorted by Ashton Plowman, son of Jen and Roger Plowman.

Pictured above are members of the 2020 Cardington-Lincoln High School Winter Sport Night Court. Back row (l-r): Cody Hiett, senior; Ella Struck, freshman; Dana Bertke, sophomore; Caitlyn Sherman, junior Joshua Shook, senior and Garrett Linkous, senior. Front row: senior queen candidates Maddie Sites, Emily Benson and Liz Horton. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/12/web1_Winter-Sports-Night-court-2020.jpg Pictured above are members of the 2020 Cardington-Lincoln High School Winter Sport Night Court. Back row (l-r): Cody Hiett, senior; Ella Struck, freshman; Dana Bertke, sophomore; Caitlyn Sherman, junior Joshua Shook, senior and Garrett Linkous, senior. Front row: senior queen candidates Maddie Sites, Emily Benson and Liz Horton. Courtesy Photo | Kirsten Ebert Pictured are Cardington’s Junior Court members for Winter Sports Night. From left to right are: McKinlee Holt, Jase Barlow and Phoebe Phelps. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/12/web1_Winter-Sports-Night-junior-court-2020.jpg Pictured are Cardington’s Junior Court members for Winter Sports Night. From left to right are: McKinlee Holt, Jase Barlow and Phoebe Phelps. Courtesy Photo | Kirsten Ebert

By Evelyn Long

Connect with us at roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Connect with us at roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com