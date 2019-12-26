Morrow Democrats meet 12th Congressional District candidate

MOUNT GILEAD — Morrow County Democrats enjoyed a potluck Christmas dinner party Dec. 18 at the Hospice office. The dinner was attended by 50 residents despite cold, snowy conditions.

Featured speaker for the event was Alaina Shearer of Delaware County. She talked about her motivation for running as Representative to U.S. Congress for the 12th District, currently held by Republican Troy Balderson.

“We need to stand up and fight for what we believe, not only for our political affiliation,” Shearer said.

Shearer said her goal is to bring true representation to Congress from the 12th District. She believes her strength is bringing people together to get things done.

She cited her experience in building women’s networking organization beginning in 2009. It is a digital marketing agency that now is in more than 20 cities nationwide. The business has grown to have over $1 million in revenue the last few years.

Health care is a primary concern for Shearer since she has seen a friend with breast cancer quit her job and owe more than $1 million after treatment. She said health care shouldn’t cause financial hardships for individuals or families.

Shearer said that her father was a physician in Delaware County who put himself through school and was always concerned for his patients’ health over monetary gain.

Shearer is 40, a native of Delaware County and a graduate of Ohio University in Athens. She lives in Delaware along with her four children and husband, Seth. She said some may remember her as a personality on the Morning Zoo radio program with Jimmy and Dave. She was also a reporter on 610 WTVN.

Information about Shearer’s position on issues can be found at www.alaina2020.com.

Topics include health care, economy and business growth, family balance and paid leave, equal pay for women and minorities and the opioid crisis.

Following the dinner and presentation by Shearer, a benefit auction was held, with auctioneer Terry Sautter presiding, and $755 was raised for the Food Pantry.

Democrat Central Committee Chairman Susan Grundy thanked Judy McKirgan for organizing the event.

From left are Margie Graham, candidate for 12th Congressional District Alaina Shearer, and Patti Ray who discuss issues after the Morrow County Democrats Christmas dinner.